Google Misled Publishers and Advertisers, Unredacted Lawsuit Alleges

January 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Details show Google employees fretting its ad tech auctions were ‘untruthful’ and based in ‘insider information’.. Google misled publishers and advertisers for years about the pricing and processes of its ad auctions, creating secret programs that deflated sales for some companies while increasing prices for buyers, according to newly unredacted allegations and details in a lawsuit by state attorneys general... Google pocketed the difference between what it told publishers and advertisers that an ad cost and used the pool of money to manipulate future auctions to expand its digital monopoly, the newly unredacted complaint alleges. The documents cite internal correspondence...



