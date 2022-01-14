Hillary and Bill Clinton want to get BACK into politics following 'low ratings' in FX's Impeachment series and 'don't want to be pariahs anymore'

January 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Bill and Hillary Clinton are sensing an opportunity to get back into the political fray as the Democrats look poised to be heading into a devastating midterm this fall. Politico Playbook reported Friday that the power couple believe their centrist, deal-making brand of politics could be useful as party members have tripped up President Joe Biden's agenda. They also believe that the public may have moved on from former President Bill Clinton's scandalous past, as the ratings for FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story - produced by Monica Lewinsky - were surprisingly low, Playbook said. The Clintons, a bundler told Playbook,...



