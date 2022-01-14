Iran Promotes Video Depicting Assassination Of Trump At Mar-a-Lago

Iranian state media and the official website of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has published a video this week depicting an imagined assassination of Donald Trump, which features his Mar-a-lago resort.

The 90-second animated video shows the former US president at what it calls "Trump's House" playing golf. It was reportedly created as part of a "contest" to commemorate the two year anniversary of the Jan.3, 2020 drone killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani.

NEW - Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has released a CGI video on his official website depicting the assassination of former president Trump.pic.twitter.com/cniqVYfo2T — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2022

The video, titled "Revenge is Inevitable" is clearly meant as a direct threat against Trump. The sequence of events leads to the moment a drone circling overhead launches a strike on the former president.

The animation came out Wednesday and quickly grabbed headlines in the West. The Jerusalem Post describes it as follows:

A remote-controlled four-wheeled drone infiltrates the Florida site with the aid of an Iranian military hacker deactivating security cameras — A hacker who has a picture of Soleimani on their desktop background. The video then shows footage of Mar-a-lago being surveyed through the heads-up display of an aerial vehicle. At the bottom of the HUD is written "AC-130: Cleared to enemy personnel." The Lockheed/Boeing AC-130 gunship is an air-to-ground support variant of the C-130 Hercules and is not known to be operated by the Iranian military. The HUD looks similar to that in the popular video game Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and may in fact be lifted from that game.

A red MAGA hat even appears, as JPost continues to detail of the video...

The Iranian ground drone enters the golf field where Trump, complete with a red "MAGA" hat, is playing. The hacker — whose desktop background has changed to a picture of the Dome of the Rock labeled "2040" and "By next 25 years" — Then hacks the phone of a member of Trump's entourage. He is sent a text message that says "Soleimani's murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price." The silhouette of an aircraft, possibly a Shahed Saegheh drone, then flies above Trump, and a button is pressed.

The video mirrored a propaganda poster released last year, which called for revenge over the death of Qassem Soleimani and also showed Trump on a golf course



https://t.co/Ml8Nsl8Lci — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) January 14, 2022

The final message that flashes across the screen reads "Revenge is Definite" before the video closes with an image of Qassem Soleimani.

The video was met with fierce reaction particularly among some Republicans in Congress. For example, Sen. Lindsey Graham stated on Twitter as it began to circulate widely on Thursday, "In case you were wondering who we are dealing with when it comes to the Iranians – this video says all you need to know."

Last month, Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi called for the arrest of both Trump and Pompeo, saying in a speech, "If Trump and [former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani, Muslims will take our martyr's revenge."