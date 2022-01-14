Kamala Harris So Disliked Nation Considering Hillary Clinton

January 14, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Recent national indicators have hinted that the Biden Administration may not be as popular as hoped. These revelations have forced strategists for the Democrat party to face the truth that Vice President Kamala Harris is so disliked, the nation would rather consider Hillary Clinton.

