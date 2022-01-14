Minnesota Bank and Trust moves to CANCEL MyPillow founder's bank accounts

FREE REPUBLIC

On Friday, businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced that Heartland Financial and Minnesota Bank and Trust are moving to de-bank many of his accounts associated with his multi-million dollar businesses and charities. The announcement came on Friday's episode of War Room, where host and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon played a recording of a telephone call between a top executive at Minnesota Bank & Trust and Lindell's controller.



