The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Minnesota Bank and Trust moves to CANCEL MyPillow founder's bank accounts

January 14, 2022   |   Tags:
On Friday, businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced that Heartland Financial and Minnesota Bank and Trust are moving to de-bank many of his accounts associated with his multi-million dollar businesses and charities. The announcement came on Friday's episode of War Room, where host and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon played a recording of a telephone call between a top executive at Minnesota Bank & Trust and Lindell's controller.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x