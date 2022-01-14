Nearly 4-in-10 Illegal Aliens Refusing Coronavirus Vaccine as Americans Hit with Mandates

January 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

While millions of American citizens are being hit with mandates to obtain one of three approved vaccines for the Chinese coronavirus, new data reveals that thousands of illegal aliens are refusing the vaccine. This week, while striking down President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for every large business in the nation, the United States Supreme Court upheld a mandate that will require 17 million American healthcare workers to obtain the vaccine or risk firing. Likewise, in a number of blue states like California, New York, and Illinois as well as giant corporations like McDonald’s and Goldman Sachs are requiring millions of...



