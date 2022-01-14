Omicron Vaccine To Be Made Available In March For The 12 People Who Haven’t Gotten Omicron Yet

January 14, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S—Pfizer has reiterated their commitment to the release of a new Omicron vaccine in March, just in time for the twelve people who haven't already gotten sick and recovered.

