[partial vanity] It's justifiably time to leave COVID concerns behind, as Omicron largely mimics a common cold, per science.

January 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

THIS IS MY INTRO, NOT THE ARTICLE. THUS THE partial vanity label. We've seen from the initial South African Health Ministry discovery of the Omicron variant that Omicron (actually Xi) is a mild but highly infectious pathogen. In other words, a typical corona virus. Omicron rapidly became the globally dominant, endemic strain of COVID19.x Read this article from Time.com (of all places) that properly puts Omicron in its place in the human life experience. It's time to move on from locking down the world and liberties for what essentially is a 'cold'.



