Russia's response to NATO snubbing non-enlargement demand may vary – Lavrov

January 14, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia's response to the United States refusing to guarantee NATO's non-expansion could be different, depending on the range of options offered to the Russian president by Russian military pundits. Censor.NET reports citing росЗМІ. "I can't add anything to what President Putin said… The response may vary – it depends on the proposals that our Russian military experts put forward to the Russian president. Full stop!" Lavrov said. He went on to criticize his Western counterparts, "Americans first and foremost, who are reading coffee grounds, and without waiting for developments, immediately grab their sanctions baton."...



