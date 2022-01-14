Scientists, medical professionals defend Fauci after heated exchanges with Republicans

January 14, 2022

Dozens of scientists and medical professionals have signed a letter defending White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci after he faced fierce criticism from Republican lawmakers during a hearing earlier this week. "We deplore the personal attacks on Dr. Fauci," the letter, obtained by Politico, said. "The criticism is inaccurate, unscientific, ill-founded in the facts and, increasingly, motivated by partisan politics. It is a distraction from what should be the national focus - working together to finally overcome a pandemic that is killing about 500,000 people a year." It added that Fauci has "unswervingly served the United States guiding the...



