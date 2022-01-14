Sonoma County lockdown prevents obese people from gathering

January 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

SANTA ROSA — A North Bay county with California’s strictest shelter in place rules is singling out specific demographic groups in its restrictions of public gatherings. Earlier this week, Sonoma County health authorities announced it would limit indoor public gatherings to 50 people. However, should one of those people be overweight, the maximum number drops to 12. “Please read the Sonoma County shelter in place order… You can’t make this stuff up,” conceded one incredulous pro-vaccine Twitterer, @bigal_0. Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase (see photo, with purple scarf) issued the decree, which is in effect January 12 to...



Read More...