Stacey Abrams: Media invention

It’s good to be Stacey Abrams. She’s the toast of the entertainment and news industries, and all she had to do was lose an election to a Republican. Rarely has so much praise and honor been awarded to a person so undeserving. Abrams is a “political visionary,” according to the press. She’s a voting rights champion and pioneer. She’s a savior whose tireless altruism is this country's best hope for a brighter, more equitable future. If one relied on her adoring press, one would think Abrams is a centrist Democrat who has revolutionized national politics. One would think she is...


