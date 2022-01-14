Steve Schmidt ‘Villainous’ McCarthy Should Be ‘Locked in a Basement Office Until He Wishes to Testify’

January 14, 2022

Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was a “villainous figure” who should be “locked in a basement office until he wishes to testify.” Discussing McCarthy not cooperating with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol, Schmidt said, “What Kevin McCarthy has become is this villainous figure that is among the most villainous figures that have been in the history of the American republic. He has played a profoundly important role over this last year through the lying, through the cover-up, of poisoning...



