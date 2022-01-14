'The Godfather' to Return to Theaters for 50th Anniversary

The Godfather will return to select movie theaters in honor of its 50th anniversary. Paramount Pictures said in a press release Thursday that the 1972 film will have a limited theatrical release at AMC Theatres in the United States. The Godfather will screen in Dolby Vision and Dolby Cinema beginning Feb. 22. In addition, The Godfather trilogy -- The Godfather (1972), The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990) -- has been restored and will be available in 4K Ultra HD for the first time beginning March 22. The films are based on Mario Puzo's novel The...



