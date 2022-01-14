To staff, Kamala Harris is a clueless bully who refuses to do her homework

January 14, 2022

Before she became vice president, Kamala Harris had a bad habit of ignoring prepared briefing materials. She does not appear to have kicked this habit, even after making it all the way to the White House. “Staffers who worked for Harris before she was vice president said one consistent problem was that Harris would refuse to wade into briefing materials prepared by staff members, then berate employees when she appeared unprepared,” the Washington Post reports. One former staffer told the paper, “It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work. With...



