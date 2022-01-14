Two men detained in Italy over Milan new year sexual assaults

Abdallah Bouguedra, 21, and Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ibrahim, 18, are accused of “serious sexual assault accompanied by the robbery of mobile phones and handbags”, Milan’s acting prosecutor, Riccardo Targetti said. The pair have been held in custody as there is a “concrete danger” of them trying to escape, given the serious allegations against them, Targetti added. They are alleged to have been among a gang who sexually assaulted at least nine women during during celebrations in front of Milan’s cathedral on Piazza del Duomo. Police raided the homes of 18 suspects, including three under the age of 18, on Tuesday....



