US bald eagle population growth drops 6% due to lead poisoning caused by birds eating deer killed by hunter's ammunition, study finds

January 14, 2022

A new study finds bald eagle population is dropping due to them contracting lead poisoning The birds eat organs left behind by hunters, which contain gunshot ammunition Experts say other animals are feasting on the remains and are being poisoned Bald eagles may have recovered from near extinction, but the birds are now at risk of another threat - lead poisoning. ...



