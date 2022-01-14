WAYNE ROOT: My Father Almost Died for His Country Fighting at Okinawa. Today His Son Can No Longer Walk the Streets of Washington DC Without “Papers”

January 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser just announced no one can leave their home or hotel without papers 24/7. You can’t enter any restaurant, bar, retail store, department store, gym, or even walk the streets, without government issued photo ID, plus proof of vaccine.This is happening in America.People “like me” are banned from Washington DC. I’m not certain- is it because I’m a Jew, Republican, or unvaccinated? Maybe all three? (snip)Today’s unvaccinated American is being called the same words as Jews in Nazi Germany: “dirty, filthy, dangerous, diseased, criminal, disloyal, selfish, someone who should be banned from society, no longer allowed...



Read More...