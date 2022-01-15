Bay Area County's $7 Million in PPE Left Outside, Damaged by Rain

About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday. San Mateo County officials acknowledged the disaster following a KGO news report, published Thursday, that showed video of scores of sodden boxes outside the San Mateo Event Center in the San Francisco Bay Area. San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, is among the wealthiest counties in the nation. Workers are inspecting the damaged boxes to see if the items inside — many...



