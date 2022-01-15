Beloved mum dies suddenly while at home with young daughter

January 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Nicola Madden, aged 43, was taking part in an online meeting when she suffered a suspected heart attack on January 11.A beloved mum tragically died during an online meeting after her birthday. Nicola Madden, aged 43, was taking part in an online meeting when she suffered a suspected heart attack on January 11. Her daughter Charlotte, aged nine, acted quickly and called her dad Stuart McDougall, but Nicola tragically passed away, Liverpool Echo reports. Friends and family of the civil servant from Waterloo have now set up a GoFundMe page in memory of Nicola, who they describe as a sociable...



