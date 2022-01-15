Fake vaccine card with 'poor print quality' seized in Philadelphia; one of 30,000 seized nationwide

More than 30,000 fake vaccination cards have been seized by Customs and Border Protection officers nationally. On Friday, the agency's Philadelphia office released an image of a counterfeit card that shipped from Bulgaria to an address in Stamford, Connecticut. Officials say the item was hidden inside of a greeting card. Online dealers are selling fraudulent cards for as much as $500 each. With more and more entities requiring vaccination cards to enter public places, authorities say there appears to be a growing market for fake vaccinations cards. Authorities say not only are they illegal, but you also risk the fake...



