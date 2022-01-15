Fauci Finances: Beyond the Record-Breaking Retirement Package (thanks to 2004-2007 pay increases from George W Bush from $200k to $335k per year…)

January 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Word gets out that you’re set to receive the biggest federal retirement package in U.S. history, and you’ve got to expect it won’t sit well with everyone on Capitol Hill. -snip- Fauci’s big salary boost came in 2004 under the George W. Bush Administration when he received a “permanent pay adjustment” for his biodefense work to “appropriately compensate him for the level of responsibility.” From 2004 through 2007, Fauci received a 68% pay increase from $200,000 to $335,000 per year.



