France Yellow Vests Week 166: Vaccine Pass Coming Into Force

January 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In France the "Pass Sanitaire (Health Pass)" is giving way to the new stricter "Pass Vaccinale (Vaccine Pass)". The new rules mean one must be "fully vaccinated" or recently recovered to be allowed into public venues in France with the testing option of the old pass gone. Final legislative action in France's National Assembly and Senate underway this weekend to make the Vaccine Pass law. The government's goal was to have the pass in place today (Saturday January 15th). A large crowd in Paris today but others protesting across the country including Pau in southwestern France. It looks to be...



