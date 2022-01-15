'How crazy does he sound?' BBC doctor savaged for calling men 'people with prostates'

Appearing on the corporation’s Morning Live programme yesterday, Dr Xand van Tulleken repeatedly declined to use the gender-specific term for the cancer which almost exclusively affects men. According to the charity Prostate Cancer UK, cis women do not have prostates. It does state that cis men (men who identify as male and were assigned male at birth), trans women, non-binary people who were assigned male at birth and some intersex people have prostates. This may have led Dr Xand - whose Twitter profile features an LGBT rainbow flag - to not use the gender-specific term when he spoke about a...



