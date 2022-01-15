‘I’d keep it on the down low’: the secret life of a super-recogniser

January 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Police employ them and scientists study them, but what is life like for the rare few who can never forget a face? Super-recogniser Yenny Seo didn’t think it was anything special As a child, Yenny Seo often surprised her mother by pointing out a stranger in the grocery store, remarking it was the same person they passed on the street a few weeks earlier. Likewise, when they watched a movie together, Seo would often recognise “extras” who’d appeared fleetingly in other films. Once, while working at a part-time job at a clothing store when she was at uni, Seo had...



Read More...