Implosion Of The Media & False Narratives

January 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Americans and people around the world are no longer buying the fear-mongering and propaganda being peddled by the so-called mainstream media, says Alex Newman in this interview with Liberty and Finance chief Dunagan Kaiser. “The media’s control over the narrative has all but imploded,” says Newman, arguing that a return to freedom could be coming, at least if people continue to break away from the mainstream. Still, the elites have many possible tricks up their sleeves, so Americans should not get complacent. The corruption of science and education are major topics addressed here, too, particularly as they relate to the...



