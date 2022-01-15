LA cops go over woke DA George Gascon's head.. feds to file murder charges against four F13 gang members

Woke Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is embroiled in yet another scandal after his own cops went over his head to ask federal prosecutors to charge the alleged killers of an off-duty LAPD officer. LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva sought out the federal prosecution for the four gang members accused of killing Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, on January 10 over fears pursing them through Gascon could lead to lighter sentencing. Last year, Gascon axed sentencing enhancements



