Loudoun County teen at center of school sexual assault cases sentenced

January 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The judge called the boy’s psychological reports scary The Loudoun County teenager charged with sexual assault at two separate high schools has been found guilty and sentenced to supervised probation in a residential treatment facility. The Loudoun County Juvenile Court had previously found the male student "not innocent" of charges of forcible sodomy and forcible fellatio against a female student in a May 28 incident at Stone Bridge High School. The same student pleaded "no contest" in a separate case to two charges of abduction and sexual battery involving an incident at Broad Run High School on October 6, Fox...



