Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh shot to death while driving. Kids narrowly escape harm

January 15, 2022

A Miami rapper known as Wavy Navy Pooh was shot to death Friday evening as he was ambushed while in a car driving in West Kendall, multiple law-enforcement sources told the Miami Herald. The rapper, whose real name is Shandler Beaubien, 28, was gunned down while in a car at Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue, near Zoo Miami. While Miami-Dade police had not officially confirmed his identity, his death was already buzzing on social media on Friday night. Beaubien was suspected of being involved in a series of shootings in North Miami-Dade over the past year — and police...



