Rand Paul asks if YouTube will 'kiss my ….' and apologize after CDC revises mask guidance

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul hit back at YouTube "censors" on Saturday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that cloth masks do not work as well against the coronavirus as N95 makes. The Kentucky Republican wondered if YouTube would be apologizing for suspending him earlier this year for saying the same thing. "Does this mean snot-nosed censors at YouTube will come to my office and kiss my … and admit I was right?" Paul wrote. In August, YouTube suspended Paul over a three-minute video questioning the effectiveness of cloth masks, which several studies have shown are not effective...



