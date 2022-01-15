Ray Epps uncharged in Capitol riot, but feds arrested woman engaged in similar conduct

January 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Defenders of Ray Epps contend he has not been arrested because he didn't break the law during the Capitol riot, but a woman caught on video standing next to him is facing up to a year in prison for being in a "restricted area" — something Epps was also filmed doing. Raechel Genco was seen on video standing just feet away from Epps on Jan. 6 as he whispered into the ear of her boyfriend, Ryan Samsel, who promptly led a mob that stormed a police barricade. But unlike Samsel, the 38-year-old Pennsylvania woman simply stood by. And unlike Epps,...



Read More...