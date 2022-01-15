The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Texas: Cops Accuse Innocent Sober Mother Of 5 Of DUI – Beat Her To Bloody Pulp In Front Of Children (Video)

January 15, 2022
El Paso, TX — In August, mother of five, Anna Marie Barnes was driving home after celebrating her daughter’s 8th birthday at a trampoline park when she got into a minor accident. The crash was so minor that no one was hurt and the airbag didn’t deploy but shortly after police arrived, Barnes looked like she had …


