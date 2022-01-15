Tsunami advisory for West Coast as National Weather Service urges ‘move off the beach’

January 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory Saturday morning for Alaska, Hawaii and the West Coast following the eruption of an (underwater volcano) near Tonga.According to the weather service, “Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to persons in or very near the water is expected or is already occurring. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest.”



Read More...