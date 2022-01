When Left-leaning NPR admits that biden had a bad week, you know its way more than just bad. *3-minute radio spot at link.

January 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

I used to really enjoy NPR programming until they turned really hard left. I've had to "gong" them many times. Anyway...I was pleasantly surprised to hear them actually admit to the obvious...that the biden presidency is STILL a glaring disaster.



Read More...