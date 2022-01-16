A 60-Year-Old Buck Is the New PA Record Typical Whitetail

For the first time since 1943, Pennsylvania has a new state record typical whitetail taken with a firearm. The “new” record buck, however, was shot about 60 years ago. Frederick Kyriss shot the 14-point buck, which measured 202 7/8 inches according to the Boone & Crockett scoring system, in Montgomery County some time in the 1960s. He had the skull with antlers attached mounted in his garage for decades without ever having it measured. Game Commission officials aren’t exactly sure when Kyriss took the giant buck, but guessed it was in the 1960s. In the record book, the harvest year...



