A Better 9mm? Federal Introduces the 30 Super Carry Self Defense Handgun Cartridge

January 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Federal has introduced a new cartridge that has been specifically designed for those who carry a concealed pistol for personal protection. They’re calling it the 30 Super Carry. From an external and terminal ballistics standpoint, the 30 Super Carry will run right with the 9mm, but offers some advantages. It generates between 10 and 20 percent less recoil, for one thing. And maybe more importantly, given magazines of the same size, it offers a higher capacity than the .380 Auto or 9mm Luger. How did Federal achieve this? They borrowed from what they learned in 2008 while developing the .327...



