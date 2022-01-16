China’s Population Increases Less Than Half a Million in 2021, Births Plunge Again as Crisis Deepens

Mainland China’s population increased by less than half a million last year, and the number of births also dropped for the fifth consecutive year in 2021, data released on Monday showed. China’s overall population increased by about 480,000 people – to 1.4126 billion in 2021, from 1.412 billion a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed. The population includes China’s 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, as well as servicemen, but excludes foreigners. It does not include Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan. Chinese mothers gave birth to 10.62 million babies last year, an 11.5 per cent drop from...



