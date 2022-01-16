The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Film producers plan 'woke' Harry Potter series which would see trans female cast as the wizard's mother amid JK Rowling gender row

January 16, 2022   |   Tags:
Film producers are planning a woke version of the Harry Potter movies in which the magical characters will be played by transgender and non-binary actors. In what will be seen by many as a challenge to J.K. Rowling, who was attacked for questioning the claim that trans women are identical to biological women, the filmmakers are seeking a more diverse line-up for the starring roles. They are insisting that some of the characters for the new versions – to be aired as a ‘web series’ – cannot be played by white actors, including the starring role of James Potter, father...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x