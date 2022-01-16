Have You Seen These Latest Deaths & Adverse Effects From The Experimental COVID Shots? January 16, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videos From celebrities to the unknowns, from men to women, from adults to children, these COVID experimental shots are the return of Nazi-style genocide. Sadly, those taking it are either ignorant of history or worshipping scientism and it’s author. The following is a list of those who have either died or suffered serious adverse effects following … From celebrities to the unknowns, from men to women, from adults to children, these COVID experimental shots are the return of Nazi-style genocide. Sadly, those taking it are either ignorant of history or worshipping scientism and it’s author. The following is a list of those who have either died or suffered serious adverse effects following …

Read More...

Have You Seen These Latest Deaths & Adverse Effects From The Experimental COVID Shots? January 16, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videos From celebrities to the unknowns, from men to women, from adults to children, these COVID experimental shots are the return of Nazi-style genocide. Sadly, those taking it are either ignorant of history or worshipping scientism and it’s author. The following is a list of those who have either died or suffered serious adverse effects following … From celebrities to the unknowns, from men to women, from adults to children, these COVID experimental shots are the return of Nazi-style genocide. Sadly, those taking it are either ignorant of history or worshipping scientism and it’s author. The following is a list of those who have either died or suffered serious adverse effects following …

Read More...