Household bills ‘will be unaffordable for a QUARTER of Britons’ as they soar by almost double last month's forecast

January 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Households are facing at least a £3,000 ($4,000) spending squeeze in 2022 as soaring energy bills send inflation through the roof. Economists expect inflation to hit a 30-year high in what has been dubbed ‘Awful April’, forcing the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) to re-evaluate its already gloomy forecast less than a month after making it. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure from many in his own party to step up and ease the swelling crisis. Experts predict basic household spending will be £2,440 ($3,300) higher than at the start of the pandemic. But on top of...



