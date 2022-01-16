Jocko Podcast 316: High Stakes Push-Back and Accountability. W/ Stuart Scheller

No real description of the video, other than the title, so here's mine for those too busy to watch long videos: Fascinating discussion of LtCol. Scheller's career, his values, and why he chose to expose the failures of America's senior military leaders and America's botched "war on terror" as the hill he would die on. He sacrificed his reputation, his career and his marriage for his Marines and his country.



