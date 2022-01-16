Man Walking His Dog Discovers Human Skeleton on Oregon Hiking Trail, Cops Say

January 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A man was walking his dog when he discovered nearly decomposed human remains on a hiking trail in Oregon, police said. The man reported finding the remains in the evening of Monday, Jan. 10, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The report prompted an investigation that began the next morning with several search teams and human remains detection dogs. The dog walker found “skeletonized remains,” meaning the body had likely been in the wilderness long enough for the remains to decompose and begin to reveal the skeleton, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.



Read More...