McCarthy outlines GOP priorities if Republicans take control of House in midterms

January 16, 2022

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy outlined several priorities for his party if they are to regain control of the House in the 2022 midterms. Republican priorities when we regain the majority next year: 1 - Hold the Biden Administration accountable 2 - Secure the Border 3 - Make our cities safe again 4 - Rein in the out-of-control inflation 5 - Stop the overreach of government mandates," the California Republican tweeted Friday.



