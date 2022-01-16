Media Beginning to Notice Food Supply Chain “Perfect Storm” as It Arrives

January 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Quite remarkably this ABC report on empty shelves is not far away from outlining the truth. They are still obfuscating some of the predictable reasons, and they completely ignore the vaccination mandate aspect that is going to worsen the issue, but they are nibbling the edges, nonetheless. The backward-looking comparative statistics they cite, “15% shortage for food and beverages” overall, are nonsense. The severity of unavailable products is much higher than that. You will note from your own store visits the most unavailable products are the manufactured food and heavily processed products. The raw material shortage inside the retail manufacturing...



