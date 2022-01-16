Nextrush Unplugged Weekend: I Feel A Sermon Coming Over Me, Austrian Government January Sixing Coerced Vaccination Protested Across Europe The Unvaccinated Under Attack

The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The World Situation In A Nutshell British Intelligence puts out a news release about a Chinese spy in Parliament. A News Release!!! I guess the real problem is that Russia is about to invade Ukraine you read about it every day at least???? John F. Kennedy drew a red line over Soviet missiles in Cuba in 1962 in territory near the US and Russia is drawing a red line over NATO expansion and offensive capabilities near its territory in 2022... Politics I See The Wagons Circling Is That A Sign Of War! Lindsey Graham, Senator from South Carolina, Boeing etc....


