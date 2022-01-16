Nextrush Unplugged Weekend: I Feel A Sermon Coming Over Me, Austrian Government January Sixing Coerced Vaccination Protested Across Europe The Unvaccinated Under Attack

The World Situation In A Nutshell British Intelligence puts out a news release about a Chinese spy in Parliament. A News Release!!! I guess the real problem is that Russia is about to invade Ukraine you read about it every day at least???? John F. Kennedy drew a red line over Soviet missiles in Cuba in 1962 in territory near the US and Russia is drawing a red line over NATO expansion and offensive capabilities near its territory in 2022... Politics I See The Wagons Circling Is That A Sign Of War! Lindsey Graham, Senator from South Carolina, Boeing etc....



