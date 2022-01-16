Poll Reveals Astonishing Percentage Of Democrats Support Unparalleled Covid Tyranny For Unvaccinated

January 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"A shocking percentage of Democrats support the enactment of tyrannical Covid-19 measures on unvaccinated people, according to a Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports poll released Thursday. Well, maybe "shocking" isn't the correct term given that we're dealing with hypochondriac, authoritarian leftists drunk with power. Still, when nearly half the members of the ruling political party literally want to see unvaccinated people digitally tracked and forced into "designated facilities," it's definitely cause for concern. ..."



