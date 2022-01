Rabbi who was held hostage in Texas synagogue says he’s ‘grateful to be alive’

January 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Texas rabbi who was held hostage with three of his congregants for hours at his synagogue Saturday said he’s “grateful to be alive” following the tense standoff.Cytron-Walker and the others were held captive around 11 a.m. on Sunday during a Shabbat morning service by Malik Faisal Akram — who was shot dead in the ordeal.



Read More...