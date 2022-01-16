Romney: ‘Full Support’ for Mitch McConnell’ Continuing Leadership

January 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has the full support of the Republican caucus to continue in his leadership role if they win the Senate majority in the 2022 midterm election. Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Senator Lindsey Graham said he couldn’t support Mitch McConnell if he doesn’t develop a working relationship with Donald Trump. Is that a litmus test that you think is fair?”



Read More...