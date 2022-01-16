Romney: I never got a call from White House to discuss voting rights

January 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) said on Sunday that the Biden administration has not reached out to him to discuss voting rights legislation, as the White House works to pass two key Democrat-backed bills. NBC's "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd questioned Romney on attempts to unify the country, noting that there appears to be only a few Republicans willing to work with the Biden administration, with Romney among them.



Read More...