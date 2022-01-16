State offering $200 gift cards in effort to get more children vaccinated against COVID-19

January 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A new incentive has been announced in an effort to get more children fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Minnesota. On Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said families who get their 5- to 11-year-old children fully vaccinated in January and February can get a $200 Visa gift card per child. However, in order to be eligible for the gift cards, the first and second doses must be administered between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28. Officials say families are able to receive one gift card for each eligible child who is vaccinated in that time frame.



